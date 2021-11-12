The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Lions Preview, Injury Report, Coordinator Quotes, Week 10 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins and how the result of it puts the Pittsburgh Steelers in position to be the new AFC North leaders come Monday morning.

Alex and I start by going over the Steelers injury report that was released on Thursday. We also then proceed to go over the Thursday comments made by coordinators Matt Canada and Kevin Butler during their weekly media sessions.

The Steelers will host the 0-8 Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field, so Alex and I welcome Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press back to the show again. Dave spends almost 30 minutes with us and helps us preview the Sunday game between the Lions and the Steelers on both sides of the football. We talk about the Lions 0-8 start and much more. With Dave also being a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, we get his thoughts on Hines Ward, James Harrison, and Antonio Brown when it comes to the chances of each being enshrined in Canton one day.

If not already doing so, please, follow Dave on Twitter at @davebirkett and read his work online here: https://www.freep.com/staff/2648005001/dave-birkett/

Alex and I further preview the Steelers Sunday game against the Lions after our interview with Dave is over with.

Alex and I then predict all the remaining Week NFL games against the spread after our talk with Dave. That’s followed up by us answering several emails we have received from the listenership these last few days.

