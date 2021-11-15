Season 12, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday that ended in a tie.

Alex and I cover the lead up to the Sunday game from Saturday evening and on and that means we discuss the news about Ben Roethlisberger being placed on the COVID-19 list and how that led to quarterback Mason Rudolph needing start against the Lions.

Alex and I go over the pregame inactive list and the injuries the team suffered on Sunday before deep diving into what happened at Heinz Field against the Lions.

As usual, Alex and I fully breakdown the Steelers game. We go over the good and bad on both sides of the football, discuss several key plays and individual performances. There’s a lot to cover in the middle of this show and a lot of it is unfortunately negative in nature.

We wrap up the show by providing some breaking news on injury updates and then get to answering questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Lions Game Recap, Injury Report, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-15-episode-1487

