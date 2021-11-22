Season 12, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers night game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that ended in a loss for the visitors.

Alex and I cover the lead up to the Sunday night game from Saturday afternoon transactions and on and that means we discuss the news about Ben Roethlisberger coming off the COVID-19 list. Alex and I also recap the Sunday pregame inactive list that once again included running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Steelers suffered a few more injuries during their Sunday night road loss to the Chargers so Alex and I recap the health of the team coming out of that contest.

As usual, Alex and I fully breakdown the Steelers game. We go over the good and bad on both sides of the football, discuss several key plays and individual performances. There’s a lot to cover in the middle of this show and as usual, there is some positive and negative to talk about.

Alex and I go over the AFC North picture exiting Week 11 and talk about how big of a game the Steelers face in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We wrap up the show by answering questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Chargers Game Recap, Injury Report, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-22-episode-1490

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 53 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n