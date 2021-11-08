Season 12, Episode 46 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night football.

Alex and I start by going over the Steelers injury report that was released on Saturday. we speculate about what the Monday night inactive list might look like and if there will be any activations from the practice squad ahead of the Week 9 contest against the bears.

Alex and I also look at the injury situation the Bears are dealing with as of Saturday.

There was an interesting report concerning the Steelers having trade interest in Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox ahead of the trade deadline that passed on Tuesday, so Alex and I spend some time talking about that subject.

With the Steelers set to play the bears Monday night, Alex and I fully preview that game from every angle. We talk both offenses and defenses and much, much more as part of our pregame preview.

Alex and I then predict the score outcome of the Monday night game and both of us having the Steelers winning.

Before closing out this Monday morning show, Alex and I recap the crazy Week 9 Sunday action in the NFL and that includes updating the AFC North picture heading into Monday night. We then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bears Final Preview, Cox Report, AFC Week 9 Recap, MNF Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-8-episode-1483

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 46 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

