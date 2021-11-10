The Terrible Podcast — Talking More Steelers Bears Game Recap, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday Comments & More

Season 12, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right back after it again talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night home win against the Chicago Bears.

Alex and I start by going over the latest injury updates that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday. we discuss if wide receiver Chase Claypool might miss practice time this week and more. We also go over comments made by Tomlin about the play of the offensive line Monday night, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. being inactive and if wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud will remain the team’s returner.

Tomlin gave us a few other topics to chew on on Tuesday, so Alex and I do just that.

After recapping the Steelers Monday night win against the Bears on Tuesday, Alex and I discuss it even more now that we have had a chance to go through the all-22 tape from that contest. We spend time talking a lot about defensive play Monday night before shifting over to talk more about the offensive play.

Alex and I then tie up a few loose ends before wrapping this show up and then we get to answering several emails we have received from listeners since the Monday night game concluded.

