Steelers Week 9 Postgame Injury Report: WR Chase Claypool Being Evaluated

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Chicago Bears Monday night at Heinz Field and after the game head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the health of the team coming out of that contest.
“Got some bumps and bruises associated with play,” Tomlin said during his postgame press conference. “Chase Claypool’s being evaluated. Don’t have a lot on his status. The rest of it I’ll update you guys tomorrow when we get together.”
Well, that’s not a lot to go on there. Claypool seemed to hurt his leg later in the fourth quarter with around (5:08 left. He had previously battled a hamstring injury a few weeks ago.
Claypool was the only player mentioned by Tomlin during his postgame rundown of injuries and that’s great news. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward did get injured in the second half, but he made his way back to the field.
The Steelers had one player miss the Monday night game due to an injury and that was tight end Eric Ebron. He has missed two games now with a hamstring injury.
Tomlin will meet the media again on Tuesday and hopefully provide an update on the condition of Claypool. The Steelers next game is Sunday against the Detroit Lions and it will be played at Heinz Field.