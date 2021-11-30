Steelers Week 13 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Archibong, Tuioti-Mariner

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 13, and this week’s list of four includes two offensive players and two defensive players

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 13 were, wide receiver Anthony Miller, offensive lineman Chaz Green, defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

This is now the seventh time that the Steelers have had Miller as a protected practice squad since signing him in the middle of October. He was finally elevated to the active/inactive roster for the first time this past Saturday and he dressed and played in that road game with wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. McCloud is still on that list as of the time of this post.

As for Green, he has been protected several times so far this season and has been elevated once to the active/inactive roster. This makes the first time this season that both Archibong and Tuioti-Mariner have been designated as protected practice squad players.

Archibong has been elevated to the active/inactive roster twice so far this season with one of those times, this past Saturday being as a COVID replacement. As for Tuioti-Mariner, he was likely protected this week due to starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt currently being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Watt does not clear COVID protocol by Saturday night, Tuioti-Mariner might get elevated as his replacement on Saturday.

Saturday by 4:00 p.m. EST is when the Steelers will need to make their elevations from the practice squad. The Steelers are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.