Steelers Week 12 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes One New Name

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 12, and this week’s list of four includes two wide receivers and two offensive linemen.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 12 were, wide receiver Anthony Miller, wide receiver Steven Sims, offensive lineman Chaz Green and offensive lineman John LeGlue.

This is now the sixth time that the Steelers have had Miller as a protected practice squad since signing him in the middle of October. He has yet to be elevated to the active/inactive roster ahead of a game.

As for Sims being protected this week, this makes the fifth time this season that has happened. He was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster a few weeks ago when wide receiver Chase Claypool sidelined with a toe injury.

Should wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this weekend, either Sims or Miller will likely be elevated on Saturday to take his place on the Active/Inactive roster. Sims has return ability so he would be the favorite to get elevated on Saturday.

The protections of Green and LeGlue this week don’t come as a huge surprise as the Steelers currently have offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer dealing with a pectoral injury as of Sunday night. The Steelers also recently placed guard Kevin Dotson on the Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury. Green has been protected several times so far this season. As for LeGlue, this makes the first time he’s been named a protected practice squad player this season.

Saturday by 4:00 p.m. EST is when the Steelers will need to make their elevations from the practice squad. Its a good bet that both Sims and Green will on the Active/Inactive roster by that deadline.