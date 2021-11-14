Steelers Week 10 Postgame Injury Report: OLB T.J. Watt To Have Scans On Knee, Hip

The Pittsburgh Steelers tied the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field and in the process the team had several players go down during the contest with injuries. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the injuries the team suffered against the Lions.

“On the injury front, Joe Haden has got a midfoot sprain,” Tomlin said. “T.J. Watt’s got a hip and a knee that’s got to be evaluated. Trai Turner has got an ankle. [Kevin] Dotson’s got an ankle. And so we’ll assess those guys and I’ll give you an update regarding those guys on Tuesday the way that we normally do.”

The Steelers lost cornerback Joe Haden early in the game and the injuries to guard Kevin Dotson and guard Trai Turner followed. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt left the game near the end of the third quarter and he never returned after being checked out in the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Pro Football Talk reports that Watt will need scans on his injured hip and knee on Monday morning, so we’ll wait and see if it takes that long for an update on him to surface.

Dotson looked to be injured pretty bad as he went off the field and same goes for Haden.

Tomlin will meet the media on Tuesday, so we’ll have to see what his injury update offers during that press conference.

The Steelers were also without wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19) on Sunday. Roethlisberger will hopefully be back practicing next week.