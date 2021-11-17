Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Watt, Haden, Turner, Dotson All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Wednesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), guard Trai Turner (ankle), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee). All four of those players were injured in the team’s Sunday home game. It’s still unclear as to if any of those four players will be able to play Sunday night against the Chargers.

Listed as limited practice participants for the Steelers on Wednesday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (coaches decision). Claypool missed the Steelers Sunday game with his toe injury but seems to be on the path to possibly playing on Sunday night against the Chargers.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick both remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and obviously they did not practice on Wednesday. They are not required to be listed on the injury report due to them being on the list. Fitzpatrick is not expected to play Sunday night against the Chargers. There is a chance that Roethlisberger might be cleared to play in that contest, however.