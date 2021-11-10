Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: Claypool Included On List Of Six Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Detroit Lions and the Wednesday offering shows six players listed on it.

The Steelers only held a walk-thru practice on Wednesday so the first injury report of Week 10 includes participation level estimations.

According to the Wednesday injury report, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) would not have likely practiced had more than a walk-thru been conducted, Claypool suffered his toe injury Monday night and reportedly had an MRI on it since then. We’ll have to see what the rest of the week holds for Claypool.

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) would have been limited on Wednesday had the team conducted more than a walk-thru earlier in the day. Ebron has missed the Steelers last two games with a hamstring injury.

Finishing out the team’s first report of Week 10, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (hip) would have practiced fully on Wednesday had the team conducted more than just a walk-thru. All three players were mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference.

On the surface, Claypool and Ebron seem to be the players to watch on Thursday and Friday.