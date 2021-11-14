Steelers Vs. Lions: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 10 Sunday afternoon home game against the Detroit Lions and as expected, this week’s list includes one player who was previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report earlier this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, wide receiver Chase Claypool is inactive Sunday afternoon against the Lions. This makes the second time this season that Claypool has missed a game due to an injury. This time, however, Claypool is dealing with a toe injury. The Steelers elevated wide receiver Steven Sims to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad on Saturday and he will dress for the game against the Lions.

The Steelers other four inactive players for the Week 10 Sunday afternoon game against the Lions are all healthy scratches in cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, guard B.J. Finney and running back Anthony McFarland. Witherspoon has only been active for one game this season.

Tackle Zach Banner dresses finally as he had yet to be active for a game since being removed from the team’s Reserve/Injured list several weeks ago.

The Steelers will also be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list late Saturday evening. Roethlisberger being out results in quarterback Dwayne Haskins being active for the first time this season. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will start on Sunday against the Lions with Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list.

The Steelers have tight end Eric Ebron back on Sunday after he missed the team’s last two games with a hamstring injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

WR Chase Claypool

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

G B.J Finney

RB Anthony McFarland

Lions Inactive Players

DE Kevin Strong

RB Jamaal Williams

WR Josh Reynolds

LB Jessie Lemonier

LB Austin Bryant