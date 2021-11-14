Steelers Vs. Lions 2021 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 10

Detroit Lions (0-8) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, November 14, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (regional)

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis), Jen Hale (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -8

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games.

Detroit is 0-10 SU in their last 10 games.

Detroit is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Detroit is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

Detroit is 0-9 SU in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games this season.

Detroit is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Detroit is 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Detroit.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.

Pittsburgh is 9-0 SU in their last 9 games when playing at home against Detroit.

Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in their last 6 games this season.

Pittsburgh is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games played in week 10.

Lions Injuries

K Austin Seibert (right hip) – Out – IR

RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) – Out

LB Austin Bryant (shoulder) – Questionable

T Taylor Decker (finger) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

TE Chase Claypool (toe) – Out

QB Ben Roethlisberger (covid) – Out – COVID-19

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_14_2021_vs_detroit-lions_weekly_release



Game Capsule: