Steelers Vs. Chargers: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 11 Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers and as expected, this week’s list includes three player who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report earlier this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Joe Haden and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk are all inactive Sunday night against the Chargers. This makes the second time this season that Watt has missed a game due to an injury.

The Steelers elevated outside linebacker Delontae Scott from the practice squad on Saturday and he’ll dress Sunday night with Watt out. With Loudermilk out, defensive end Daniel Archibong was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and he’s also in a helmet Sunday night.

The Steelers other three inactive players for their Week 11 Sunday night game against the Chargers are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, running back Anthony McFarland.

The Steelers also won’t have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Sunday night as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team, however, will have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against the Chargers as he is active after being removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Steelers have wide receiver Chase Claypool back Sunday night after he missed the team’s Week 10 with a toe injury.

Steelers Inactive Players

OLB T.J. Watt

CB Joe Haden

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Chargers Inactive Players

QB Easton Stick

DT Linval Joseph

S Alohi Gilman

DB Mark Webb

FB Gabe Nabers

OT Trey Pipkins

RB Joshua Kelley