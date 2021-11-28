Steelers Vs. Bengals: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 12 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and as expected, this week’s list includes the one player who was previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report on Saturday.

After being ruled out on the injury report on Saturday, cornerback Joe Haden is inactive Sunday afternoon against the Bengals. This makes the second consecutive game that Haden has missed with his foot injury that suffered during the team’s Week 10 game.

The Steelers other four inactive players for their Week 12 Sunday afternoon game against the Bengals are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

Good news for the Steelers on this Sunday as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk are all back this week after missing the team’s Week 11 game. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, however, remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and he stayed back in Pittsburgh.

Steelers Inactive Players

CB Joe Haden

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

TE Kevin Rader

DT Isaiah Buggs

Bengals Inactive Players

TE Mitchell Wilcox

DT Tyler Shelvin

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Auden Tate

CB Vernon Hargreaves

OT Fred Johnson