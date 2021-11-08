Steelers Vs. Bears: Inactives For Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 9 Monday night home game against the Chicago Bears and as expected, this week’s list includes one player who was previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, tight end Eric Ebron is inactive Monday night against the Bears. This makes a second consecutive game that Ebron has miss due to his hamstring injury. The Steelers elevated tight end Kevin Rader to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad Monday afternoon and he will dress for the game against the Bears.

The Steelers other five inactive players for the Week 9 Monday night game against the Bears are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland. Haskins has been inactive for every game this season. Witherspoon has only been active for one game this season. Banner has yet to be active for a game since being removed from the team’s Reserve/Injured list several weeks ago.

Steelers Inactive Players

TE Eric Ebron

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

T Zach Banner

RB Anthony McFarland

Bears Inactive Players

QB Nick Foles

TE J.P. Holtz

LB Khalil Mack

RB Damien Williams

S Eddie Jackson

CB Artie Burns

ILB Alec Ogletree