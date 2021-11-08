Steelers Vs. Bears 2021 Week 9: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 9

Chicago Bears (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, November 8, 2021

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: ESPN (national)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -7

Trends:

Chicago are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games.

Chicago are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.

Chicago are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Chicago are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games on the road.

Chicago are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games this season.

Chicago are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Chicago are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Chicago.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games played in November.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played on a Monday.

Bears Injuries

QB Nick Foles (not injury related – personal matter, illness) – Out

TE J.P. Holtz (concussion) – Out

LB Khalil Mack – Out (foot) – Out

RB Damien Williams (knee) – Out

S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) – Doubtful

WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Questionable

LB Alec Ogletree (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) – Out

G B.J. Finney (back) – Questionable

