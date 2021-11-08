Steelers Vs. Bears 2021 Week 9: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 9
Chicago Bears (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, November 8, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: ESPN (national)
Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analysis), Louis Riddick (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -7
Trends:
Chicago are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Chicago’s last 7 games.
Chicago are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games.
Chicago are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Chicago are 6-3 SU in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games on the road.
Chicago are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games this season.
Chicago are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Chicago are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Chicago.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games played in November.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played on a Monday.
Bears Injuries
QB Nick Foles (not injury related – personal matter, illness) – Out
TE J.P. Holtz (concussion) – Out
LB Khalil Mack – Out (foot) – Out
RB Damien Williams (knee) – Out
S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) – Doubtful
WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – Questionable
LB Alec Ogletree (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) – Out
G B.J. Finney (back) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_nov_8_2021_vs_chicago-bears_weekly_release
Game Capsule: