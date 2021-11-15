Steelers Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad; Release NT Isaiah Mack

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new quarterback on their roster this week and specifically on their practice squad.

According to the team, former FIU quarterback James Morgan, who was released from the Carolina Panthers practice squad last week, is being signed to the Steelers practice squad.

Morgan was originally selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In college, Morgan completed 699 of his 1221 total pass attempts for 8,654 yards with 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He was originally at Bowling Green State from 2015-2017 and then transferred to Florida International.

Morgan played two seasons at FIU after transferring from Bowling Green. In two seasons at FIU he finished third in program history with 5,375 passing yards. His 40 passing TDs rank third-most in school history as well and he broke FIU’s career records for passing efficiency with a 143 rating.

The Steelers signed Morgan due to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being on the team’s COVID-19 list to start this week. To make room for Morgan on the practice squad, nose tackle Isaiah Mack was let go.