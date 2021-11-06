Steelers Saturday Injury Report Week 9: Eric Ebron Ruled Out; B.J. Finney Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third and possibly final official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Chicago Bears, and the Saturday offering shows that one player has now officially been ruled out for that contest.

After not practicing on Saturday, the Steelers ruled out tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring) for the team’s Monday night game against the Bears. This marks the second consecutive game that Ebron will miss with a hamstring injury.

Ending Saturday listed as questionable for the Steelers was guard B.J. Finney (back), who was limited in practice earlier in the day. Finney was limited on Thursday as well and failed to practice on Friday. He might end up being a game time decision come Monday night.

The Steelers added safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (foot) to the injury report on Saturday but did not give him a game status designation. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after Saturday’s practice that Fitzpatrick will play Monday night against the Beats

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip, right shoulder), kicker Chris Boswell (concussion), and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle) all practiced fully on Saturday as well and none of the three players were given game status designations on the injury report.

Tomlin was asked about Roethlisberger’s shoulder injury after Saturday’s practice.

“Ben’s playing,” Tomlin said. “It’s just things to manage. He’s been doing this a long time. I’ve been doing it a long time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing.”