Steelers Place T.J. Watt On Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed OLB TJ Watt on the Reserve/COVID list. The team announced the news just moments ago.

We have placed LB T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/7KwKxEDiW7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2021

It’s yet another blow to a reeling Pittsburgh Steelers’ team, one that’s allowed 40+ points in consecutive games for the first time since 1989. Watt returned on Sunday against the Bengals after missing Week 11 due to hip and knee injuries. Though it’s possible he gains clearance to return for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, odds are good he’ll miss the game. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ray-Ray McCloud failed to be cleared in time after being placed on the COVID list on Mondays.

The Ravens have one of the top rushing attacks in the league and are fresh off a big win Sunday night over the Cleveland Browns.

Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka are in-line for significantly more snaps if Watt missed Sunday’s game. Delontae Scott could also be elevated off the practice squad as well.

Watt joins McCloud as the two Steelers currently on the COVID list. McCloud is likely to be activated in the coming days. Watt is now the fourth Steeler to be placed on the COVID list over the last three weeks, joining McCloud, Fitzpatrick, and QB Ben Roethlisberger.