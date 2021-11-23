Steelers Open Week 12 As 3.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs Against Bengals

The 5-4-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back on the road again in Week 12 as they will be playing the 6-4 Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers, who lost their Week 11 road game this past Sunday night are 3.5-point road underdogs as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 12, according to vegasinsiders.com.

The Bengals, who beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 11, are coached by Zac Taylor, and led offensively by quarterback Joe Burrow. To date, Burrow has completed 215 of his 315 total pass attempts for 2,645 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 28 times so far this season, as well. Burrow has rushed 24 times for 55 yards so far this season as well.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’marr Chase leads the Bengals in receiving yards and receptions entering Week 12. He has 47 receptions for 867 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is second on the team with 44 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon leads the team in rushing entering Week 12, with 759 yards and 9 touchdowns on 180 total carries. Mixon also has 22 receptions for 194 yards and two receiving touchdowns entering Week 12.

Defensively for the Bengals entering Week 12, linebacker Logan Wilson leads the team in total tackles with 81. He also leads the team in interceptions with four to go along with a sack and a forced fumble. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson leads the Bengals in sacks entering Week 12 with 9.5, and he has also forced two fumbles on the season to go along with 22 total tackles.

The Bengals have 11 total takeaways on the season. They also have 53 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Bengals have met each other 104 times (including two postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 67 games and Cincinnati winning 37 games. The Steelers are 23-7 against the Bengals under head coach Mike Tomlin and 12-3 against them on the road with one of those wins being a Wild Card playoff game.

The last time the Steelers and Bengals played was in Week 3 of this season. The Bengals won that game 24-10 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Burrow completed 14 of his 18 total pass attempts in that game earlier this season for 172 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Chase had two touchdown receptions in that Week 3 game and Mixon rushed for 90 yards on his 18 carries. The Bengals defense intercepted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger twice in that game as well.

The last time the two teams met in Cincinnati was in Week 15 of the 2020 regular season and the Bengals won that contest 27-17.

For his career and including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 26-9 against the Bengals all-time and 16-2 on the road against them with two of those wins being playoff games. He has thrown for 8,568 yards and 53 touchdowns against the Bengals during his career with 32 interceptions.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins will call the Week 12 Sunday afternoon game between the Steelers and Bengals for CBS.