Steelers OL J.C. Hassenauer Leaves Game Against Chargers With Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football and they have already lost a starting offensive lineman to an injury in the first half of the road contest.
According to the Steelers, guard J.C. Hassenauer has been ruled out for the rest of the Sunday night game with a shoulder injury. Hassenauer started at left guard Sunday night due to Kevin Dotson being sidelined with an ankle injury. Hassenauer was replaced by Joe Haeg at left guard.
The Steelers trail the Chargers 14-3 in the second quarter.
