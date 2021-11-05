Steelers’ Najee Harris Slides Back Into Top 10 Of NFL.com’s RB Index

After starting the 2021 season firmly inside NFL.com’s RB Index, which is put together by former 9-year NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew each week, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie Najee Harris took a precipitous fall out of the index — which runs the top 15 weekly — completely, largely due to the offensive line’s struggles in front of him early in the season.

In October though, Harris slowly started to climb back up the rankings. Now, ahead of the Week 9 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, Harris is firmly back inside the top 10 of the RB Index. The October Offensive Rookie of the Month honor certainly had to help.

Currently, Harris sits at No. 7, which is where he started the season at in MJD’s positional rankings. The climb to No. 7 means Harris moved up four spots in one week due to the performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 on the road, which is tied for the largest movement up or down in MJD’s rankings with Jacksonville’s James Robinson, who falls from No. 7 to No. 11, largely due to injury.