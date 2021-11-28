Steelers ILB Robert Spillane Knocked Out Of Game Versus Bengals With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals on this Week 12 Sunday and they also lost a linebacker in the first half of their contest to an injury.
#Steelers LB Robert Spillane sustained a knee injury and will not return to today's game vs. Cincinnati.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 28, 2021
According to the Steelers, inside linebacker Robert Spillane sustained a knee injury in the first half of Sundays game and he will not return to play in the second half.
The Steelers entire defense played miserable in the first half as the unit gave up over 100 yards rushing in the first 30 minutes of play. None of the Steelers inside linebackers played well at all in the first half and that includes Spillane.
The Steelers trail the Bengals 31-3 early in the third quarter.