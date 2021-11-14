Steelers G Kevin Dotson Leaves Game Against Lions With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field and they have now suffered yet another injury in the contest.
According to the Steelers, guard Kevin Dotson has sustained a right ankle injury and he is now out for the rest of the game.
Dotson suffered his injury midway through the second quarter. He has been replaced by J.C. Hassenauer.
The Steelers are currently leading the Lions 10-7 midway through the second quarter following a 20-yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left the game earlier with a foot injury.