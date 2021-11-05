Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 9: Roethlisberger Limited Once Again; Boswell Full Participant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Monday night home game against the Chicago Bears, and the Friday offering shows three players going in the right direction and another one going in the wrong direction.

Not practicing on Friday for the Steelers was guard B.J. Finney (back). Finney was listed on Thursday as a limited practice participant so he’s moving in the wrong direction this week. We’ll see what Saturday holds for him.

Limited in practice on Friday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip, shoulder) and tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring). This makes two days in a row that Roethlisberger’s been limited and the Steelers added a right shoulder designation to him on their Friday report as well. As for Ebron, he’s now moving in the right direction as he was listed on Thursday as not practicing. Ebron missed the Steelers Week 8 game with a hamstring injury.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Steelers were kicker Chris Boswell (concussion) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle). Both Boswell and Heyward were previously listed on the Thursday injury report as limited practice participants. It certainly seems like Boswell is on pace to play Monday night after being knocked out of Sundays game with a possible concussion.

The Steelers next injury report will be released after Saturday’s practice has concluded and that one will include game status designations.