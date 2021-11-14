Steelers CB Joe Haden Leaves Game Against Lions With Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field, and they have already suffered one injury in the contest.
According to the Steelers, cornerback Joe Haden has sustained a foot injury, and he is now questionable to return to the game.
Haden suffered his injury late in the first quarter. He has been replaced by cornerback James Pierre.
The Steelers are currently tied 7-7 with the Lions early in the second quarter following a 28-yard touchdown run by Detroit running back Jermar Jefferson.
UPDATE: Haden has now been downgraded to out after halftime.