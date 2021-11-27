Steelers CB Joe Haden Downgraded To Out Ahead Of Week 12 Game Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers unfortunately won’t have veteran cornerback Joe Haden for their Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals as he has now been downgraded to out on the team’s injury report as of Saturday morning.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game at Cincinnati. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 27, 2021

Haden, who ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report with a foot injury that he originally suffered in Week 11, will now miss a second consecutive game and thus be inactive on Sunday afternoon.

With Haden now sidelined for Sunday’s road game, look for cornerback James Pierre to once again start in his place like he did in Week 12. Haden being out now also means that cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is likely to be active on Sunday against the Bengals.

The Steelers will likely announce a few transactions later on Saturday so stay tuned for those moves.