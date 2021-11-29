Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bengals

Another weird, wild game for all the wrong reasons. Let’s talk about this 41-10 drubbing.

– In their 105 career meetings, regular season and playoffs, the 41 points put up by Cincinnati tie for the second most ever against Pittsburgh. It equals a 41-10 loss the Steelers had in 1989, fresh off a 51-0 loss to the Browns the week before (remarkably, Chuck Noll led that team to the playoffs). It’s only been bettered once in 1988, when the Bengals had 42. Cincinnati could’ve easily put that number up today if they wanted to.

– The 31-point loss is their largest defeat since 2016 when they lost to the Eagles 34-3. Had it not been for the late TD, it would’ve been the Steelers third worst defeat since Chuck Noll arrived in Pittsburgh in 1969.

– Pittsburgh’s now allowed 41 points twice in one season for the first time since 1991. It hasn’t happened in consecutive games since 1989, those Browns and Bengals game I mentioned.

– The 41 points given up today are the most by a team who threw for under 200 yards (officially 172 for Burrow and the Bengals) against the Steelers’ D since 2003, when the Kansas City Chiefs won 41-20. The QB for KC that day? Trent Green, who called today’s game for CBS.

– Their 198 yards on the ground and the most in a game against Pittsburgh since 2000 when Corey Dillion and the Bengals went for 209.

– Pittsburgh has now allowed 130+ rushing yards in four straight games, the first time that’s happened since 1999. They’ve allowed 150+ in four straight games. That hasn’t happened in a single season since 1983. They get the Ravens next week, averaging 180 rushing yards against them in 2019 and 197 last year. Buckle up.

– The Steelers’ defense has allowed points on seven of their eight first half possessions the last two weeks. Two touchdowns and a field goal to the Chargers in the opening half. Three touchdowns, a field goal, (and an interception, given back the very next play) to the Bengals Sunday.

– 31 first-half points given up by Pittsburgh to Cincinnati is the most they’ve ever allowed through the first two quarters of play. Ever.

It’s the most allowed by Pittsburgh to any team since 1999 (technically January of 2000) when the Tennessee Titans also hung 31 on them. Pittsburgh hasn’t allowed more than 31 in a half since 1985, when the Chargers put up 34.

– Steelers’ EDGE rushers had exactly one hit on Joe Burrow in their two games against him this season. That was via Derrek Tuszka, I believe on a bootleg that doesn’t even feel like a “real” pressure. Only three QB hits on him by the defense. One by Cam Heyward, one by Chris Wormley, and one by Tuszka. The former two resulted in sacks, at least.

– Hey, a positive stat! Pat Freiermuth’s six touchdowns tie Heath Miller for the second most by a Steelers’ rookie tight end. He now only trails Eric Green, who had seven in 1990.

– Despite trailing as much as 38 points in this game and opting not to pull starters, the Steelers did not have a 4th down attempt. In fact, the Bengals had more 4th down attempts, going 1/1.

– Chris Wormley’s 2.5 sacks this season give him a career-high.

– Minkah Fitzpatrick notched an INT for the first time in over a year when he picked off a pair November 22nd, 2020. It snaps a 15-game drought, the longest of his career, college or pro.

– Mike Tomlin actually used a defensive player on a punt return, Cam Sutton fielding two punts today for three yards. He’s only the second defensive player to do so under Tomlin, the first since Allen Rossum was acquired right before the start of the 2007 season.