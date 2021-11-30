Article

Seahawks Vs. Football Team Week 12 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Posted on

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Washington Football Team hosting the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Seahawks Inactives: QB Jacob Eason, RB Travis Homer, OG Damien Lewis, DT Robert Nkemdiche, RB Rashaad Penny, OG Dakoda Shepley, S Nigel Warrior

Football Team Inactives: CB Corn Elder, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, C Tyler Larsen, WR Dax Milne, DE Olubunmi Rotimi, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!