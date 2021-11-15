Schefter: Monday MRIs On OLB T.J. Watt Came Back Negative

Will Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt miss any games due to the hip and knee injuries he suffered during the team’s Sunday home game against the Detroit Lions? It’s still hard to say for sure at this point. Even so, Adam Schefter of ESPN delivered a very positive update on Watt on Monday.
MRIs on TJ Watt’s knee and hip came back negative today but he still is sore, per sources. It is uncertain how much, if any, time Watt will miss. But all things considered, it’s a positive result today for Watt and the Steelers.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021
According to Schefter, MRIs on Watt’s knee and hip came back negative on Monday. The report goes on to state that Watt is still sore, and it is still uncertain how much, if any, time the Steelers outside linebacker will miss.
So, there you go. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network filed a report Monday morning that included him stating that expectations are that Watt would likely miss some time with his knee and hip injuries. On the other hand, Schefter’s report seems to indicate that there might be a chance that Watt ultimately could play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will meet the media again on Tuesday and hopefully during his weekly press conference he’ll be able to confirm one way or another if watt will miss any games moving forward.
The Steelers first injury report of Week 11 won’t be released until Wednesday afternoon. At this point, it’s probably safe to assume that Watt will be on that Wednesday report and listed as not practicing. How he proceeds from there, we’ll have to wait and see.
At the very least, at least it sounds like watt’s injuries will not end his 2021 season and that’s great news on this Monday.