‘Same Place, Same Catch, Same Crappy Ball’: Roethlisberger Compares Johnson TD To Season Opener

The Steelers offense continues to go through ups-and-downs as the season has gone on. One consistently bright spot of the offense has been Diontae Johnson.

He’s seemed to have shored up his hands, as he as only has one drop in 2021. He also had seven career fumbles heading into the season, but has just one through nine games.

That all continued against the Chargers, as Johnson went for 101 yards on seven catches and a highlight reel touchdown. Ben Roethlisberger had front row seats to Johnson’s incredible catch.

“That’s the same one he caught in Buffalo. Same place, same catch, same crappy ball,” Roethlisberger joked on Wednesday via Steelers.com. “I could have made it easier on him, but I know that if I give him a chance, he’s going to make a play and he did.”

As a reminder, here’s Roethlisberger’s throw to Johnson in that Week One Bills’ game.

Ben to Diontae puts Steelers in lead #Steelers pic.twitter.com/yggHcYOoRP — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) September 12, 2021

Johnson’s touchdown brought the Steelers back to within four points in the second quarter. The catch illustrated the growth and improvement Johnson has made since becoming a Steeler in 2019.

Ben to Diontae and an INSANE catch by Johnson #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tbfMvQHOBV — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 22, 2021

Not only is his route running and elusiveness top-notch, but Johnson has shown the ability to make contested catches, particularly this season.

“I’d like it to be easier, but he makes and they all make me look good at times and it’s great. It’s fun when guys can make those plays and you get excited for them and it just continues to build trust.”

As many remember, Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown used to have a connection unlike any other on the field. Although not quite to that extent (yet?), Roethlisberger and Johnson continue to get better and better with each other.

Johnson’s season totals now sit at 59 receptions for 714 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers equate to nearly seven catches per game for 79 yards. His ascension to the tier of NFL’s best wideouts continues as does his trust with Roethlisberger, as illustrated by Sunday’s acrobatic catch.