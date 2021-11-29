Report: Steelers Are Signing DT Montravius Adams Off Saints Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are brining in a new defensive lineman this week and hopefully one that will help fix the team’s run defense.

Steelers are signing DT Montravius Adams from the Saints’ practice squad to their active roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

According to Adam Schefter on Monday, the Steelers are signing defensive tackle Montravius Adams off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Adams, who played his college football for the Auburn Tigers, was originally selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

Adams went on to appear in 45 games in his first four seasons with the Packers, mostly as a rotational player. He only appeared in eight games in 2020, finishing the season on injured reserve. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the New England Patriots this past offseason, but did not make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

For his NFL career, Adams has 51 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 50 total games played.