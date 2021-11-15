Report: S Minkah Fitzpatrick Headed To Reserve/COVID-19 List After Testing Positive

It sounds like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be joined on the Reserve/COVID-19 list very soon.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN on Monday, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive for COVID. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Fitzpatrick will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fitzpatrick was scheduled to do a Zoom call on Monday with the media but that did not happen. Now we know why.

If Fitzpatrick is immunized, there’s a chance he could wind up playing against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic may return to the facility once they have received two consecutive negative laboratory PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. Vaccinated individuals who are symptomatic must also return two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart, and must be asymptomatic for 48 hours. If vaccinated individuals don’t return two consecutive negative tests, they may return after 10 days.

The Steelers had to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions without Roethlisberger due to him testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. While Roethlisberger is immunized, it’s still unclear at the time of this post if he’ll be able to return for the Sunday night game against the Chargers.