Rapoport: OG Kevin Dotson ‘Week To Week’ With High Ankle Sprain

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers OG Kevin Dotson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions and is now “week-to-week” moving forward. Rapoport tweeted the news moments ago.

#Steelers G Kevin Dotson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said, and he’s considered week-to-week. Generally, those injury can last a month or more. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

Dotson hobbled off the field yesterday and ultimately carted off the sideline. He was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer at left guard.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Dotson could land on IR, which would cause him to miss at least three games.

Source anticipates Steelers OG Kevin Dotson will miss 'a couple of weeks' with ankle issue. Could be short-term IR candidate. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 15, 2021

At this point, it seems likely that Dotson is going to miss time with that dreaded high ankle sprain, fickle injuries that can take weeks to fully recover from. Assuming he misses at least one game, it’s unclear if Hassenauer will replace him or if B.J. Finney will get the nod. This summer, Hassenauer primarily worked as the backup center with Finney pulling guard duty. Yesterday, Finney was inactive, leaving Hassenauer as the team’s only true center/guard backup.

Joe Haeg has played guard throughout his career and was forced to fill in there for the injured Trai Turner yesterday, possibly logging his first snaps at guard in a Steelers’ uniform. He could be an option to replace Dotson if Turner does not miss any time with his injury. Turner’s status is unclear for Week 11 against the Chargers. Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference tomorrow and should provide an update on Turner and the rest of the injured Steelers.

Elsewhere, Rapoport confirmed yesterday’s reports that CB Joe Haden avoided a serious injury. He is considered day-to-day with a midfoot sprain suffered in yesterday’s tie.