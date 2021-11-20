Rapoport: Chargers To Activate EDGE Joey Bosa Off Reserve/COVID List

Just as the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have a key starter in Ben Roethlisberger, the Los Angeles Chargers will be getting back on their key players. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers plan to activate EDGE rusher Joey Bosa, making him eligible to play in tomorrow night’s game.

The #Chargers are planning to activate pass-rusher Joey Bosa off the COVID-19 list, source said. He should play Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2021

Bosa was placed on the Reserve/COVID list earlier this week as a high-risk/close contact individual. Bosa is unvaccinated but apparently never tested positive for the virus, allowing him to return to the team after five days.

Bosa is the Chargers’ top pass rusher this season with 5.5 sacks. His return is a big boost to an overall lackluster pass rush, one with just 17 sacks on the season, that relies on its star players to get the job done. Though capable of lining up on either side of the ball, he is likely to match up quite a bit with rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who has allowed a team-high six sacks this season.

Rapoport says it’s unknown if other players on the Chargers’ COVID list will play or not.

The other Chargers players on the COVID list are still pending. So, no final word yet. https://t.co/gCkA1nRKKY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2021

Those names include DL Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington along with LB Drue Tranquill.

For the Steelers, only Minkah Fitzpatrick remains on the COVID list. He will not play Sunday night.