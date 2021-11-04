Najee Harris Named NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Month

Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Najee Harris has been named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month for the month of October. That’s based off his performance from Weeks 4-8 when he, the Steelers’ run game, and the offense as a whole began to get back on track.

He scored a touchdown in every game in October 💪@ohthatsNajee22 has been named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month. 📝: https://t.co/IXhLHWrMJs pic.twitter.com/XabomzBAAz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 4, 2021

During the month of October, Harris carried the ball 88 times for 356 yards (4.1 YPC) with three rushing touchdowns. He added another 17 catches for 124 yards and a receiving score.

After a slow start for the run game, things began to turn around in Week 4 against Green Bay. Harris ran for 62 yards and averaged over four yards per carry for the first time. He also notched his first rushing touchdown. Though Pittsburgh lost the game, they began to trend in the right direction. Harris broke out the following week with a 122 yard performance in a win over Denver. Harris averaged over five yards per carry in the win.

Over the last two weeks, he’s continued to be the team’s steady workhorse, carrying the ball 24 and 26 times in wins over Seattle and Cleveland. He’s the first Steelers’ back in four years to carry the ball 20+ times in three straight games. He churned out tough yards in the Week 8 win over Cleveland and found the end zone again, scoring from 12-yards out.

Harris should be in contention for Rookie of the Year honors once the 2021 season ends. His toughest competition comes in the form of Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase and New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones. But for what it’s worth, Harris edged out Chase for the October honors despite Chase putting up gaudy numbers last month, highlighted by a 200-yard performance in a win over Baltimore.

Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Nick Bolton was awarded Defensive Rookie of the Month honors.