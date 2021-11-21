Myles Garrett: ‘I Don’t Think There Was Ever A Rift’ Between Himself, DC Joe Woods Over Criticism Of Coaching

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a rough outing, during which they were blown out in embarrassing fashion by the New England Patriots, just a week after they blew out the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett was particularly frustrated after the game, and criticized the coaching for a lack of adjustments, which was a story that followed the team over the past week. He finally spoke to the media yesterday about it, and his relationship with defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

“I don’t think there was ever like a rift between us. There was never a problem. I was frustrated because I felt like we could have done more, but it is tough to see”, he told reporters on Thursday, via transcript. “He’s got a tough job, just like I do. I want to make plays, and it was still tough for them because they were scheming me and JD (Jadeveon Clowney). He is doing his best to put us in positions to make plays, so I do not think there is a problem at all between us”.

Garrett himself did notch another sack to his league-leading total, now just half a sack behind his career high of 13.5. He had only one other tackle in the game, however, and a pass defensed, as the Patriots put up 45 points. They scored on all but one meaningful possession, with six touchdowns, a field goal, one punt, and one drive to end the game during the final minute of play.

“I think everybody’s frustrated, just because everybody expects more out of themselves”, Garrett said, of where his comments came from. “Everybody wants to make plays, and I don’t think anybody was satisfied with what we put on the field on display. I think this week, we’ll be able to show what we can really do”.

As for Woods, he told reporters earlier in the week that he spoke to Garrett during halftime of the game, and while they have (obviously) seen each other since, he also acknowledged that they have “not had that conversation”, regarding his criticism.

“That stuff does not really bother me. If there is anything that is on your mind and you want to come to talk to me, the guys know I am there”, Woods said when asked if he wished Garrett came to him directly with his comments. “I talked to Myles coming off of the field at halftime when we were walking in together, and he was like, ‘what do you think?’. We had a conversation going in. I will be there. Again, if any player has questions, just come see me”.

One thing that will help is the fact that the Detroit Lions are their next opponent, and they will have to see Nick Chubb, who has just come off of the Reserve/Injured List. That will, at least, help the offensive side of the ball. And the Pittsburgh Steelers gave them plenty of Lions rushing offense tap to study this week…