Listen: Melvin Ingram Trade Analysis

Another video for you guys today. A breaking news one, quickly reacting to the news of Melvin Ingram being dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs. We talk compensation and how the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to replace Ingram going forward.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one after 30 seconds. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay.” Click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.