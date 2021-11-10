Lions Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: RB Jamaal Williams Sidelined

The Detroit Lions have now released their first official injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows six players listed on it with one of them failing to practice earlier in the day.

According to the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams (thigh) failed to practice on Wednesday. His thigh injury forced him to miss the Lions last game prior to the team’s bye week. While he was reportedly back on the practice field on Wednesday, he was only seen by the media working with trainers off to the side. If he is unable to play against the Steelers on Sunday, expect rookie running back Jermar Jefferson to be active as his replacement.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Lions were outside linebacker Austin Bryant (shoulder), defensive end Jashon Cornell (illness) and kicker Austin Seibert (right hip).

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Lions were tackle Taylor Decker (finger) and cornerback A.J. Parker (neck). Decker is not a lock to play against the Steelers on Sunday as he recently resumed practicing again.

“He’s going to go out there and practice,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Decker in his Wednesday pre-practice press conference. “If he feels good, then we’ll see what tomorrow looks like and we’ll just go from there. But, I know he’s ready to go and I know he wants to go out there and he wants to test it, he wants to use it. But, until we test it, we’re not going to know and it’s time to test it. He’ll know. I think he’ll be able to tell pretty quickly how it feels.”

Later on Wednesday the Lions announced that they have claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Tennessee Titans and to make room for him they placed Cornell on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list. They also announced that defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu has been designated to return from the Reserve/Injured list as of Wednesday so his 21-day practice window has now been opened.