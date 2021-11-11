Lions Thursday Injury Report Week 10: RB Jamaal Williams Still Sidelined

The Detroit Lions have now released their second official injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering looks the same as the Wednesday one.

Not practicing for the Lions again on Thursday was running back Jamaal Williams (thigh). It’s now looking like Williams might be hard-pressed to be ready for the Lions Sunday game against the Steelers. regardless, look for Lions running back D’Andre Swift to handle a massive workload on Sunday against the Steelers.

Limited in practice for the Lions on Thursday were outside linebacker Austin Bryant (shoulder) and kicker Austin Seibert (right hip). It will now be interesting to see if both players are able to practice fully on Friday.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Lions were tackle Taylor Decker (finger) and cornerback A.J. Parker (neck). Decker is trying to work back from an injury that has resulted in him failing to play at all so far this season. It’s still unclear if he’ll make his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Steelers despite him practicing fully this week.

The Lions are winless entering their Sunday game against the Steelers The team also is coming off their bye week.