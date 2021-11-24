Hines Ward Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Semifinalists

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is once again among the annual semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Wednesday. He is one of 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists this year and that list includes seven first-year eligible players all vying to be members of the Class of 2022.
BREAKING: 7 first-year eligible players are among the list of 26 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2022.
More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/C4z4QkeAF5#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/E9SnNGRGeX
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2021
This makes a sixth straight year that Ward has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ward, who was originally selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Georgia, played 14 seasons for the Steelers. He played on two Super Bowl teams and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL.
For his career, Ward registered 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was also a premier blocking wide receiver during his long NFL career. Ward has since been voted a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor after retiring.
Ward’s chances of making into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022 still don’t seem great right now as the list of 26 Modern-Era Semifinalists this year includes five other great and deserving wide receivers. Those other five wide receivers are Steve Smith, Andre Johnson, Tory Holt, Anquan Boldin and Reggie Wayne.
The Modern Era semifinalists will next be trimmed to 15 finalists, and then the Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet early in 2022 to determine the Class of 2022. The 2022 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony will be held next August in Canton, Ohio.