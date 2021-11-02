Giants Vs. Chiefs Week 8 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Giants Inactives: RB Saquon Barkley, LB Lorenzo Carter, S Nate Ebner, WR Kenny Golladay, S J.R. Reed, DT Danny Shelton

Chiefs Inactives: CB Deandre Baker, C Austin Blythe, LB Anthony Hitchens, OT Mike Remmers, DT Khalen Saunders, OT Prince Tega Wanogho

