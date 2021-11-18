Chargers Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Covington Added To COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers have now released their first official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows 11 players listed on it with four of them failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Chargers on Wednesday were safety Alohi Gilman (quadricep), defensive lineman Linval Joseph (shoulder), defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle), and defensive back Mark Webb Jr. (knee).

While not the Chargers injury report on Wednesday, nose tackle Christian Covington, outside linebacker Joey Bosa, and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery all also failed to practice earlier in the day as all three are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Covington was placed on that list on Wednesday, while Bosa and Tillery were added to it on Tuesday.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday by the Chargers were safety Nasir Adderley (ankle), cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring), and running back Justin Jackson (quadricep)

Listed as practicing fully on Wednesday by the Chargers were wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee), tight end Stephen Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman Justin Jones (knee), and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (wrist).