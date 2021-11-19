Chargers Friday Injury Report Week 11: DT Linval Joseph One Of Three Players Listed As Doubtful

The Los Angeles Chargers have now released their third injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows three players officially listed as doubtful and two others listed as questionable for the contest.

Listed as doubtful for the Sunday night game against the Steelers after failing to practice on Friday were Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (quadricep), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), and safety Mark Webb (knee).

Ending Friday as questionable for the Chargers on the team’s injury report are safety Trey Marshall (ankle) and running back Justin Jackson (quadricep). Marshall was limited in Friday’s practice, while Jackson allegedly practiced fully earlier in the day.

None of the other seven players listed on the Chargers Friday injury report received game status designations after all of them practiced fully earlier in the day. That list of seven players includes safety Nasir Adderley (ankle), cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee), tight end Stephen Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Justin Jones (knee), quarterback Justin Herbert (oblique), and linebacker Chris Rumph (wrist).

The Chargers close out Friday with four players still listed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. That list of players includes outside linebacker Joey Bosa, defensive tackle Christian Covington, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker Drue Tranquill. There’s a good chance that Bosa will be cleared as a close contact by Sunday, and thus be able to play against the Steelers.