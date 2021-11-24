Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 12: Seven Players Listed With One Failing To Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their first official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows seven players listed on it with only one of them failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Bengals was wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh). It’s worth noting that Tate has been inactive for the last three games.

Listed by the Bengals as limited practice participants on Wednesday were guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), cornerback Darius Phillips (hip), and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee). Shelvin has only dressed for one game so far this season. Adeniji is the Bengals staring right guard.

The Bengals also have wide receiver Tyler Boyd (cramps), long snapper Clark Harris (thumb), and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) all listed as full practice participants on Wednesday.

The Bengals also have one player currently listed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and it’s tight end Mitchell Wilcox.

UPDATE: The Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson (personal) to the injury report as not participating.