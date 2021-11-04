Bears Thursday Injury Report Week 9: OLB Khalil Mack One Of Six Players Sidelined

The Chicago Bears have now released their first official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that six players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Bears on Thursday were outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), running back Damien Williams (knee), and quarterback Nick Foles (not injury related/personal).

Mack, Jackson and Ogletree all being sidelined on Thursday is big news because all three are starters. Mack, one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, missed the Bears Week 8 game with his foot injury so that’s notable. We’ll now wait and see if Mack is able to do anything in practice on Friday or Saturday and the same goes for Jackson and Ogletree.

The Bears will likely travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday and they will release game status designations for their injured players on Saturday after practice concludes.