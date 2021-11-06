Bears Saturday Injury Report Week 9: OLB Khalil Mack, Three Others Officially Ruled Out

The Chicago Bears have now released their third and possibly final official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Saturday offering shows four players have now been officially ruled out for that contest with one other being listed as doubtful.

The Bears had six players that failed to practice again on Friday. Those six players were quarterback Nick Foles (not injury related – personal matter), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle), and running back Damien Williams (knee).

Of those six players, Mack, Foles, Holtz and Williams are now officially ruled out for the Bears for Monday night’s game against the Steelers. The loss of Mack is a big one for the Bears as he is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers. The Bears listed Jackson as doubtful for Monday night and Ogletree as questionable.

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin), who was limited again on Saturday, is officially listed as questionable for the Monday night game against the Steelers. Mooney surfaced on the Bears injury report on Friday.