2021 Week 9 Steelers Vs Bears Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be donning their color rush jerseys for the first time this season hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Steelers have a good history of games on MNF at home dating back to 1991. They have won 19 straight at home on Monday Night Football. They have an opportunity to hold serve with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North with a win over the Bears.

The Bears will be under-manned a bit as their defensive superstar, Khalil Mack, will be absent from the game and safety Eddie Jackson is doubtful for the game. After what Myles Garrett accomplished last week against Dan Moore Jr., the Mack’s absence is likely a welcomed site for the rookie. The hidden “loser” in this situation is Zach Banner who has yet to be active on gameday. With Mack out, it is less likely Moore will be beat badly two weeks in a row, possibly extending the amount of time Zach Banner has to wait in the wings.

The Bears will be returning an offensive weapon as David Montgomery will pair up with Khalil Herbert to form a nice one-two punch. It remains to be seen the division of labor between the two backs, but with a mobile quarterback, the Steelers defense will have to respect a variety of looks in the rushing attack.

Steelers Inactive Players

TE Eric Ebron

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

T Zach Banner

RB Anthony McFarland

Bears Inactive Players

QB Nick Foles

TE J.P. Holtz

LB Khalil Mack

RB Damien Williams

S Eddie Jackson

CB Artie Burns

ILB Alec Ogletree

Similar approach to last week against the Browns. Stop the Bears' zone scheme. Couple of backs with good vision in Herbert (impressive rookie) and Montgomery coming back. D-line has to flow when gaps do. LBs gotta tackle. Watch out for playaction too off it. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 9, 2021

Defensively, Bears without key guys in Mack and Eddie Jackson. But still have talent. Top guy to worry about is #58 Roquan Smith. Chicago doesn't blitz a lot but they'll bring him. Might do it more without Mack rushing. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 9, 2021

Bears play a lot of zone. Do a good job mixing things up and having tendency breakers. Worried about them being able to disguise a coverage and force Ben or a WR into a mistake. That's key tonight. Penalties must also be reduced. Underrated issue. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 9, 2021

