2021 Week 9 Steelers Vs Bears Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be donning their color rush jerseys for the first time this season hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Steelers have a good history of games on MNF at home dating back to 1991. They have won 19 straight at home on Monday Night Football. They have an opportunity to hold serve with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North with a win over the Bears.

The Bears will be under-manned a bit as their defensive superstar, Khalil Mack, will be absent from the game and safety Eddie Jackson is doubtful for the game. After what Myles Garrett accomplished last week against Dan Moore Jr., the Mack’s absence is likely a welcomed site for the rookie. The hidden “loser” in this situation is Zach Banner who has yet to be active on gameday. With Mack out, it is less likely Moore will be beat badly two weeks in a row, possibly extending the amount of time Zach Banner has to wait in the wings.

The Bears will be returning an offensive weapon as David Montgomery will pair up with Khalil Herbert to form a nice one-two punch. It remains to be seen the division of labor between the two backs, but with a mobile quarterback, the Steelers defense will have to respect a variety of looks in the rushing attack.

Steelers Inactive Players

TE Eric Ebron
QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Buddy Johnson
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
T Zach Banner
RB Anthony McFarland

Bears Inactive Players

QB Nick Foles
TE J.P. Holtz
LB Khalil Mack
RB Damien Williams
S Eddie Jackson
CB Artie Burns
ILB Alec Ogletree

 

