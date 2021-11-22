Article

2021 Week 11 Steelers Vs Chargers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all the way on the west coast for their furthest-traveled game of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers have cooled off after a great start to the season, but Justin Herbert will not have to worry about Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden, or TJ Watt as they battle illness and injury. The Steelers did receive some positive news on Saturday morning as Ben Roethlisberger was officially cleared from the covid list to play.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns applied some additional pressure with tight wins in the early game slate. The Cincinnati Bengals game should be concluding right around when this article is posted, but they are up 10-6 as the first half draws to a close. This Sunday Night Football matchup is a must-win for both opponents as they try and keep pace.

As always, refresh the game thread for live updates, curated tweets, and more. Also be sure to check out the comment section below where fans gather to discuss the game in real-time.

Steelers Inactive Players

OLB T.J. Watt
CB Joe Haden
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Buddy Johnson
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Chargers Inactive Players

QB Easton Stick
DT Linval Joseph
S Alohi Gilman
DB Mark Webb
FB Gabe Nabers
OT Trey Pipkins
RB Joshua Kelley

