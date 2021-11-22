2021 Week 11 Steelers Vs Chargers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all the way on the west coast for their furthest-traveled game of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers have cooled off after a great start to the season, but Justin Herbert will not have to worry about Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joe Haden, or TJ Watt as they battle illness and injury. The Steelers did receive some positive news on Saturday morning as Ben Roethlisberger was officially cleared from the covid list to play.
The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns applied some additional pressure with tight wins in the early game slate. The Cincinnati Bengals game should be concluding right around when this article is posted, but they are up 10-6 as the first half draws to a close. This Sunday Night Football matchup is a must-win for both opponents as they try and keep pace.
As always, refresh the game thread for live updates, curated tweets, and more. Also be sure to check out the comment section below where fans gather to discuss the game in real-time.
LA Vice!
Ben is back!
Steelers Vs. Chargers 2021 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule
Steelers Vs. Chargers: 5 Keys To Victory In Week 11
Steelers Inactive Players
OLB T.J. Watt
CB Joe Haden
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Buddy Johnson
RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
Chargers Inactive Players
QB Easton Stick
DT Linval Joseph
S Alohi Gilman
DB Mark Webb
FB Gabe Nabers
OT Trey Pipkins
RB Joshua Kelley
It's now been over a year since the Steelers have scored 30 or more points in a game.
Chargers' offense. Surprised they're only 15th in PPG. Uber-talented QB and skill positions player with a stud LT, above average/top ten RZ and 3rd down offense. Nervous that Steelers' injuries will create big game for LA.
Keenan Allen top third down threat, watch out for Mike Williams jump balls/back shoulders, especially near goal line. Cook/Parham can win down seams. Think Herbert takes a shot there tonight. 2×2 = alert mirrored concepts.
Run game also has heavy used of 6th OL (#68). Can Steelers carry over adjustments from last week to this game? Likely to be tested again.
Pass game, Dan Moore will need to play better vs Bosa than he did against Garrett. Or Steelers will need to give him more help. Or both (hopefully both).
And defensive preview via @THMead3 and myself.
Looks like a home game for the Steelers
Four on the #Steelers
